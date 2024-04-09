Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Shares of PB opened at $64.26 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

