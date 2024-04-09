Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Cycle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,035,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 265,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.