Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Roxanne Taylor Sells 36,860 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
