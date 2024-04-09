PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.66, but opened at $112.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 217,057 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Insider Transactions at PVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

