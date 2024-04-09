Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duos Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

