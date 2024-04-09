Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Roth Capital

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,794 shares of company stock worth $304,314. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.