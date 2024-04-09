Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

