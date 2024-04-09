Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $90.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

