Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

