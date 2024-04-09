Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $206.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

