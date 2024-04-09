Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

MUR stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

