Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Decreased by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

