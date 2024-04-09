Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $207.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.