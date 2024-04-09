Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 184,444 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

