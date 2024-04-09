Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $26.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $452.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.21. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

