Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Boosted by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Flowserve has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

