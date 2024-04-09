Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

