Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.
NYSE:GS opened at $410.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.94. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
