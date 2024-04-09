Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

NYSE:GS opened at $410.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.94. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

