Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.