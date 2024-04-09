Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.