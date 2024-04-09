Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

