Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By William Blair

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.59.

GLOB opened at $196.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

