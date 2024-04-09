Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lennar Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $165.01 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

