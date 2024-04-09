Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Cut by Zacks Research

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.