Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

