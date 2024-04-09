QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.81.

QCOM opened at $173.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

