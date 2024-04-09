Raymond James & Associates Acquires 801 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

