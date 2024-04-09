Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of NOV worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NOV by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NOV stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

