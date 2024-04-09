Raymond James & Associates Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ON were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ON by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Up 1.8 %

ONON opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.