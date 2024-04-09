Raymond James & Associates Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Qualys worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,608. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

