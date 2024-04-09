Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.