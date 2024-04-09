Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.33% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

