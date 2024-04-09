Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

