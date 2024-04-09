Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Southwest worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.