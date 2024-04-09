Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.