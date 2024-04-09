Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

