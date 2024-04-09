Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

