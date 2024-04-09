Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ready Capital by 177.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ready Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.