Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $871.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $811.39 and its 200 day moving average is $597.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

