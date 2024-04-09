Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RGLS opened at $2.67 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

