Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlanticus Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

