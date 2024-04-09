Research Analysts Set Expectations for CG Oncology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

