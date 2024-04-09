Reviewing ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ImmunoGen 0 9 3 0 2.25

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 148.37%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $25.77, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.56 million 195.30 -$62.68 million ($1.29) -3.95 ImmunoGen $287.61 million 28.91 -$222.93 million ($0.31) -100.74

Lyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,023.11% -72.62% -50.90% ImmunoGen -25.56% -22.11% -13.53%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats ImmunoGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti-FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. As of February 12, 2024, ImmunoGen, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.

