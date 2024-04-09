Reviewing PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaxMedica and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A -956.84% -388.94% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -508.73% -53.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million ($24.42) -0.02 Eterna Therapeutics $70,000.00 173.89 -$21.67 million ($4.08) -0.55

This table compares PaxMedica and Eterna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PaxMedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eterna Therapeutics. Eterna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PaxMedica and Eterna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaxMedica presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 536.94%. Given PaxMedica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PaxMedica is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PaxMedica has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.16, indicating that its share price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats PaxMedica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

