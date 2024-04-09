Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Its Rivals

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -92.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 9,341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -8.89 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.07 billion $14.67 million 5.87

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.52% -361.10% -1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 407 952 1426 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.