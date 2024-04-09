RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

