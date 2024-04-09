Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSKD. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $932.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 255,475 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.