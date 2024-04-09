RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

