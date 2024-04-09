Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $16.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $18.56 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

