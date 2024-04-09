Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

